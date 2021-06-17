Heartland Votes
Staying hot and a little more humid the next few days

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Updated: 1 hour ago
Most of the Heartland will remain dry and hot for your Thursday. Highs will top out in the lower 90s, with a few mid 90s possible. There is a small chance a few isolated showers and thunderstorms could form in parts of southeast Missouri this afternoon and evening. Friday looks mainly dry and hot and sticky. Highs will be in the mid 90s, with a few upper 90s possible. There is a chance a complex of storms could push into northern parts of southern Illinois late Friday night/early Saturday morning. This is something we are watching closely. The weekend looks hot with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible.

