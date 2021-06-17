Heartland Votes
St. Francois Co. angler catches state record river carpsucker

Steven Henson of Bonne Terre, Mo. reeled in a 3-pound, 14-ounce fish on the Mississippi River.
Steven Henson of Bonne Terre, Mo. reeled in a 3-pound, 14-ounce fish on the Mississippi River.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Bonne Terre man became the latest state record holder for river carpsucker.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Steven Henson was fishing with his pole-and-line on the Mississippi River on June 1 when he reeled in the 3-pound, 14-ounce fish.

The previous record was a 2-pound, 3-ounce fish caught on the South Grand River in 2008.

The department said the river carpsucker is the most abundant and widely distributed carpsucker in Missouri. It’s mostly found in the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers, as well as their major prairie tributaries in northern and western Missouri.

The river carpsucker is considered a sport fish, and is rarely taken on hook-and-line.

MDC staff watched the weighing of the fish on a certified scale in the area.

This is the sixth state record fish recorded in 2021.

Missouri state record fish are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods.

Alternative methods include: throwlines, limb lines, bank lines, jug lines, spearfishing, snagging, snaring, gigging, grabbing, archery and atlatl.

