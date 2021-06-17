Heartland Votes
Southern Ill. animal shelter receives nearly $4K donation

Harrah's Metropolis Casino and Hotel presented Project Hope with a donation of nearly $4,000....
Harrah's Metropolis Casino and Hotel presented Project Hope with a donation of nearly $4,000. Left to right: Kisha Scheffer (Harrah’s), Carla Fiers (Harrah’s), Renee Hobbs (Harrah’s), Karly Parker (Project Hope), Sherry Wessel (Harrah’s), Chad Lewis (Harrah’s).(Harrah's Metropolis Casino and Hotel)
By Amber Ruch
Updated: 38 minutes ago
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois animal shelter received nearly $4,000 in donations.

Harrah’s Metropolis Casino and Hotel recently presented Project Hope No-Kill Animal Shelter with $3,715. The donation consisted of $2,500 in company contributions and $1,215 raised by employees.

“It is within our caring culture that we are committed to sharing our financial success with our community by donating a portion of company profits to these deserving causes,” said Chad Lewis, with advertising and public relations. “Getting the employees involved in the jeans day fundraisers is always successful. It’s quite simple. Each employee is allowed to wear jeans to work on designated days each month by paying $5 each time, if they choose.”

Project Hope opened in 1997 and offers a temporary home for animals with as natural of an environment as possible.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

