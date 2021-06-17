Heartland Votes
SIUC holds summer dental clinics

The Southern Illinois University in Carbondale will hold a series of dental clinics this summer.
The Southern Illinois University in Carbondale will hold a series of dental clinics this summer.
By Amber Ruch
Updated: 15 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois University in Carbondale will hold a series of dental clinics this summer.

They will be at the Pinckneyville-Perry County Health Department, 907 South Main, Pinckneyville, Ill.

The dental sealant grant program is for children ages 3 to 17.

Services will include exams and fluoride treatments.

The dental services are free.

A dentist will be available to do exams on Thursdays. Those include: June 24, July 1, July 15 and July 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Preventive care will be on Fridays, July 16 and 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You must have already had your dental exam before attending one of these clinics.

No new patients will be accepted after 3:30 p.m.

If any days open up, the health department said you can check the following websites.

Dental Hygiene Clinic dates
SIU DH Clinic Facebook
Dental Hygiene Clinic
SIUC Dental Sealant Grant Program

