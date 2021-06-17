SIU Carbondale female aviators compete in Air Race Classic

Heartland Votes
SIU’s three flight crews, each consisting of an instructor and student, will be in new 2021 Cessna 172S aircraft.
By Colin Baillie and Amber Ruch
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A flight send-off was held for three teams from Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s School of Aviation.

The teams are headed to compete in the 2021 Air Race Classic, the nation’s only women’s air race.

The three teams include:

  • The Saluki Dawgs - Pilot Meadow Boden and co-pilot Rachel Piacentini. Boden is a junior in aviation management and flight from Bushnell, Illinois and is working on her instrument rating and time building for her commercial pilot certificate. Piacentini is chief pilot of executive transportation for SIU and competed twice in the event, as a student in 2016 and as an instructor in 2018.
  • The Saluki Aces - Pilot Sophie Ottoson and co-pilot Gabrielle Escudero. Ottoson is a senior in aviation management and flight from Kaneville, Illinois and is working toward her commercial certificate. Escudero is a flight instructor at SIU and hopes to fly for the airlines someday as well. She and Piacentini teamed together in the 2018 air race. Ottoson and Escudero have been trying to complete the normal four-day Air Race Classic for two years now, but COVID-19 threw a wrench in their plans a year ago.
  • The Saluki Sky Surfers - Pilot Vernecelyn Allen and co-pilot Abby Lee. Allen, who is from Memphis, Tennessee, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in aviation management in May 2021. She will finish her aviation flight program in August and is completing her flight instructor certification. Lee graduated from SIU’s aviation program in 2020 and is a certified flight instructor.

Weather permitting, they will participate later in the week or this weekend.

Each of the certified flight instructors graduated from SIU’s aviation program, which is projected to have at least 15 percent female aviation flight students in the program this fall. That is nearly double the national average of 8 percent of licensed female pilots.

This is the sixth year SIU will be represented in the event.

In 2015, Stephanie Armstrong and Jessica Reed won both the overall and collegiate division title.

The Air Race Classic celebrates the history of women in aviation.

More than 80 teams from across the nation, including 15 collegiate teams, are scheduled to compete.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 44th Air Race Classic will be an Air Derby. Instead of the usual format where race routes are approximately 2,400 statute miles with eight or nine timing points that last several days, teams this year choose their own five-leg, one-day route between June 12 and June 26.

Awards will be announced June 27 during a virtual event.

