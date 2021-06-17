Heartland Votes
Residents can file claims for reimbursement related to Chemtool evacuation

The one-mile evacuation zone for residents and businesses remains in effect.
A fire engulfs the Chemtool plant, in Rockton, Ill.
A fire engulfs the Chemtool plant, in Rockton, Ill.(WMTV-TV)
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: Jun. 17, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents can now file claims for reimbursement related to the evacuation from the Chemtool fire.

Impacted residents can access a claim form here.

The one-mile evacuation zone for residents and businesses remains in effect. Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson stated that no timeline for the one-mile evacuation zone to be lifted is available from emergency agencies.

Residents no longer need to wear masks when outdoors within the 3-mile zone. However, those with respiratory conditions and underlying health conditions are encouraged to continue to do so.

The air quality is continuously being assessed from over 30 monitoring devices at ground level throughout Winnebago County. These monitors are moved at regular intervals to obtain comprehensive sampling. Water samples are being collected from the Rock River, sentinel wells, wastewater treatment plants, sanitation lines on site, and water runoff from fire suppression, according to the Winnebago County Emergency Operations Center.

Sampling will also be done in storm sewers on a pre-determined schedule to assess for contaminants. Soil sampling will be one component of the sample of the debris/ash from the fire in the evacuation zone that will be collected from a representative sample. Sampling will be expanded beyond the evacuation zone to determine the concentration in these areas.

Chief Wilson asks the public to remain patient. He encourages anyone experiencing respiratory issues to seek medical attention.

“The fire is contained as fire suppression efforts continue. As materials are moved, there may be flare ups, but the fire is contained,” Wilson said.

The Village of Rockton encourages residents and the public to visit the Winnebago County Health Department’s website for up-to-date FAQs here.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 5 (Great Lakes Region) also has a website dedicated to providing air quality summaries here. Those with fire debris on their property should contact Clean Harbors at 877-552-8942.

