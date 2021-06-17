Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Paducah City Manager search narrowed to 4 candidates

Downtown Paducah is a popular tourist destination along the Ohio River.
Downtown Paducah is a popular tourist destination along the Ohio River.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah has narrowed their search for a new city manager to four candidates.

The city named following the four candidates under consideration for the position:

  • Shane Horn, City Manager of Lakeland, Tennessee
  • Daron Jordan, City Manager of Paris, Kentucky
  • Trent Lovett, Superintendent (retiring) of Marshall County School District (Kentucky)
  • Todd Thompson, City Manager of Galesburg, Illinois

Each of the candidates will be visiting Paducah and participating in interviews with the Paducah Board of Commissioners, City Manager’s office, City’s Leadership Team and a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Community Panel on Thursday, June 17 and Friday, June 18.

“The recruitment process has generated an exceptional number of quality candidates,” said Mayor George P. Bray in a released statement. “After interviewing these finalists through virtual meetings, the entire City Commission is looking forward to learning more about each candidate through in-depth, face-to-face interviews. I am extremely pleased with how the search is progressing.”

Nearly 50 applications were submitted for Paducah’s city manager position.

The nationwide search for Paducah’s next city manager began when Jim Arndt announced in January his plans to move back home to Illinois to be closer to family and to open a consulting business.

Arndt’s contract was extended through July 31.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This payout falls under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which will...
Key things to know about the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit
This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on...
Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
Barbara Lohr served as mayor of Jackson, Mo. from 2007-2015.
Jackson’s first female mayor passes away
Multiple Herrin police officers responded to a report of shots fired at Herrin City Park on...
Herrin police investigate report of shots fired at city park
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)

Latest News

Franklin County 4-H youth are pictured at the 2019 fair.
4-H youth gear up for the Franklin County Fair
Steven Henson of Bonne Terre, Mo. reeled in a 3-pound, 14-ounce fish on the Mississippi River.
St. Francois Co. angler catches state record river carpsucker
Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 6/17
Juneteenth celebration scheduled for Saturday in Cape Girardeau
Juneteenth celebration scheduled for Saturday in Cape Girardeau