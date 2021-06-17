Paducah City Manager search narrowed to 4 candidates

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah has narrowed their search for a new city manager to four candidates.

The city named following the four candidates under consideration for the position:

Shane Horn, City Manager of Lakeland, Tennessee

Daron Jordan, City Manager of Paris, Kentucky

Trent Lovett, Superintendent (retiring) of Marshall County School District (Kentucky)

Todd Thompson, City Manager of Galesburg, Illinois

Each of the candidates will be visiting Paducah and participating in interviews with the Paducah Board of Commissioners, City Manager’s office, City’s Leadership Team and a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Community Panel on Thursday, June 17 and Friday, June 18.

“The recruitment process has generated an exceptional number of quality candidates,” said Mayor George P. Bray in a released statement. “After interviewing these finalists through virtual meetings, the entire City Commission is looking forward to learning more about each candidate through in-depth, face-to-face interviews. I am extremely pleased with how the search is progressing.”

Nearly 50 applications were submitted for Paducah’s city manager position.

The nationwide search for Paducah’s next city manager began when Jim Arndt announced in January his plans to move back home to Illinois to be closer to family and to open a consulting business.

Arndt’s contract was extended through July 31.

