MDC, community members band geese in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s all-hands-on-deck as conservation agents round up as many Canadian Geese as possible at Capaha Park this afternoon, and they got some help doing it.

What’s the best way to grab a goose? It may not be the easiest job, but it’s a necessary one.

Each year, biologists with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) round up and band these geese to track their survival and harvest rates.

“It’s really important for us to get population dynamics on this species, what we’re looking for is were looking at some of our geese that stay here or come back here every year we get recaptured data,” said Nicole Walker, biologist with the MDC.

It’s also a chance for the public to get a lesson in hands-on conservation.

“It’s kind of scary, said one community member helping the biologist place a band on the geese,” said Walker.

Many people in the community came out to learn more about the Canada geese in Southeast Missouri.

“So far we have a healthy population, it looks like there’s a lot of new ones that have come this year we have a lot of babies we’ve seen today and everything’s looking really really good,” said Walker.

Whether you love to watch the geese out here or find them a bit of a nuisance--agents say tracking their population is key to their success.

