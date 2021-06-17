KYTC orders Graves County Bridge closed and barricaded

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has ordered the Mayfield Creek Bridge on Beech Grove Road in Graves County to be closed and barricaded.

KYTC certified bridge inspectors and consultants have been evaluating bridges across the state.

A recent inspection found that the the Mayfield Creek Bridge has been damaged by overweight vehicles crossing it.

KYTC District 1 engineers, the Graves County Road Department and the fiscal court will determine if it can be repaired or should be replaced.

