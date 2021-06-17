Heartland Votes
KYTC orders Graves County Bridge closed and barricaded

A recent inspection found that the the Mayfield Creek Bridge has been damaged by overweight...
A recent inspection found that the the Mayfield Creek Bridge has been damaged by overweight vehicles crossing it.(Source: WWNY)
By Ashley Smith
Updated: 25 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has ordered the Mayfield Creek Bridge on Beech Grove Road in Graves County to be closed and barricaded.

KYTC certified bridge inspectors and consultants have been evaluating bridges across the state.

A recent inspection found that the the Mayfield Creek Bridge has been damaged by overweight vehicles crossing it.

KYTC District 1 engineers, the Graves County Road Department and the fiscal court will determine if it can be repaired or should be replaced.

