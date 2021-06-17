Heartland Votes
Kenny Chesney coming to Busch Stadium

Kenny Chesney is bringing his Here and Now 2022 Stadium Tour to Busch Stadium.
Kenny Chesney is bringing his Here and Now 2022 Stadium Tour to Busch Stadium.(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Kenny Chesney is bringing his Here and Now 2022 Stadium Tour to Busch Stadium.

He’ll be in St. Louis on May 7, 2022. You can click here for ticket information.

Current ticket holders will remain in the seats you’ve already bought for the new dates.

Starting Thursday, June 17 through the next 30 days, refunds are available at the point of purchase for those who bought from the primary ticket source.

The Chillaxification Tour was postponed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While he rescheduled the dates for 2021, “due to varying local statutes and practices and social distancing,” the tour was moved to 2022.

