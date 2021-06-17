Heartland Votes
John J. Pershing VA appointments to continue on Juneteenth as scheduled

It includes clinics at West Plains, Farmington, Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Paragould, Pocahontas. (Source: KFVS)((Source: KFVS))
By Ashley Smith
Updated: 1 hour ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - All John J. Pershing VA appointments will continue as scheduled on Juneteenth, or June 19.

It includes clinics at West Plains, Farmington, Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Paragould, Pocahontas.

The holiday was declared a federal holiday earlier on June 17.

Many of the John J. Pershing VA administrative offices will be closed in recognition of Juneteenth.

