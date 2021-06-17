Illinois announces new $10M vaccine lottery
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The State of Illinois announced a new, $10 million vaccine lottery on Thursday, June 17.
The first drawing for All in for the Win will take place on Thursday, July 8 and will continue through the end of August.
Vaccinated residents will automatically be entered for a chance to win up to $1 million.
Getting vaccinated before July 1 enters you into every draw and the most chances to win a prize, including the first million-dollar top prize on July 8.
Adults are eligible for cash prizes ranging from $100,000 to $1 million. Children are eligible for $150,000 in scholarship awards.
On Thursday, June 17, Governor JB Pritzker said more than 70 percent of adults in Illinois were vaccinated, making it the first state in the Midwest to reach President Joe Biden’s goal.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.