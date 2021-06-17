First Alert: Storms possible this morning; 90s return this afternoon

(KFVS) - A storm complex just north of the Heartland could push into southeast Missouri during the morning and early afternoon today.

Heavy rain and very gusty winds will be the biggest threat.

Various models predict this system will collapse and not make it into the Heartland, so we will be monitoring this closely.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny and much warmer.

Highs will be in the low-to-mid 90s and southerly winds will make it feel more humid.

Tonight, temps will be warm with lows in the 70s.

Friday will have more cloud cover and stronger southerly winds gusting up to 20 mph.

It will also be the warmest day of the week with heat index values in the upper 90s to low 100s.

The weekend is looking drier, but a few showers and storms can’t be ruled out.

Rain and storm chances increase heading into Monday as a stronger front pushes into the Heartland.

Some storms cold be strong to severe.

