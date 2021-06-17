Christian County man convicted of triple murder

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Christian Richard Martin, a former airplane pilot from Christian County, has been convicted for the murder of three Kentuckians.

On November 18, 2015, Martin fatally shot three of his neighbors, Edward Dansereau and Calvin and Pamela Phillips.

Calvin Phillips was found dead in his Pembroke home on November 19. The remains of Dansereau and Pamela Phillips were discovered in a burnt car in a field.

Calvin Phillips was murdered two weeks before he was scheduled to testify in a military court-martial trial on multiple charges against Martin.

The military court convicted Martin on one count of mishandling classified information and one of assault on a child.

He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and was discharged after 30 years of military service.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the family and friends of these victims,” said Attorney General Cameron. “The families and the Pembroke community have endured a profound loss. While this verdict in no way eases that pain, I hope that they find some peace and comfort today. The Office of the Attorney General is committed to seeking justice for crime victims and their families. I am grateful to our special prosecutors, Barbara Whaley and Alex Garcia, as well as the Kentucky State Police and the Christian County Sheriff’s Office for their work in this case.”

Martin was indicted by a Christian County grand jury on May 10, 2019. He was arrested at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport the following day.

The trial was held in Hardin County, not Christian County, due to the pretrial publicity surrounding the case.

The sentencing phase of the trial will begin on Thursday, June 17.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.