Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Christian County man convicted of triple murder

Christian Richard Martin, a former airplane pilot from Christian County, has been convicted for...
Christian Richard Martin, a former airplane pilot from Christian County, has been convicted for the murder of three Kentuckians.
By Ashley Smith
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Christian Richard Martin, a former airplane pilot from Christian County, has been convicted for the murder of three Kentuckians.

On November 18, 2015, Martin fatally shot three of his neighbors, Edward Dansereau and Calvin and Pamela Phillips.

Calvin Phillips was found dead in his Pembroke home on November 19. The remains of Dansereau and Pamela Phillips were discovered in a burnt car in a field.

Calvin Phillips was murdered two weeks before he was scheduled to testify in a military court-martial trial on multiple charges against Martin.

The military court convicted Martin on one count of mishandling classified information and one of assault on a child.

He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and was discharged after 30 years of military service.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the family and friends of these victims,” said Attorney General Cameron. “The families and the Pembroke community have endured a profound loss. While this verdict in no way eases that pain, I hope that they find some peace and comfort today. The Office of the Attorney General is committed to seeking justice for crime victims and their families. I am grateful to our special prosecutors, Barbara Whaley and Alex Garcia, as well as the Kentucky State Police and the Christian County Sheriff’s Office for their work in this case.”

Martin was indicted by a Christian County grand jury on May 10, 2019. He was arrested at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport the following day.

The trial was held in Hardin County, not Christian County, due to the pretrial publicity surrounding the case.

The sentencing phase of the trial will begin on Thursday, June 17.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashton Harper.
Suspect arrested after manhunt in southern Illinois
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
Governor Mike Parson signed HB 271 on Tuesday morning which will limit the powers of county...
Mo. Gov. Parson signs bill limiting powers of county health officials, bans vaccine passports
Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park in Reynolds County is one of Missouri's most popular state parks.
Swimmer nearly drowns at Johnson’s Shut-Ins, rescued by other park visitors
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy

Latest News

A recent inspection found that the the Mayfield Creek Bridge has been damaged by overweight...
KYTC orders Graves County Bridge closed and barricaded
Both Laurel Police Department and Hattiesburg Police Department are looking for recruits for...
KSP investigates car crash involving Marshall County Deputy
Most of the animals don't have identification.
Poplar Bluff Animal Control sees increase in animal dumpings
The city takes a lot of pride in Woodlawn Cemetery...and now, leaders hope others in the...
Carbondale Woodlawn cemetery in need of repairs