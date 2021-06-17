Bootheel Arts - Garden Shed Project receives $5,000 grant

Heartland Votes


By Ashley Smith
GIDEON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bootheel Arts - Garden Shed Project received a $5,000 from the Bayer Fund on June 17.

The project will use the funds to teach food pantry participants nutritious ways to cook the food through online videos.

The online educational program is called The Simply Out of the Box cooking series.

Carla Borden, Executive Director of Bootheel Cultural and Performing Arts said,” Meeting the humanitarian needs of our area is a part of our mission and teaching people how to cook and grow their own food is an exciting expansion to our food program that would not be possible without the partnership of the Bayer Fund.”

