Big Rivers Electric Corporation customers to receive $13.3 million in bill credits

Big Rivers Electric Corporation (BREC), and Kentucky Industrial Utilities Customers (KIUC) will be returning $13.3 million in bill credits to BREC’s Kentucky customers. due to a settlement.(WAFB)
By Ashley Smith
Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Big Rivers Electric Corporation (BREC), and Kentucky Industrial Utilities Customers (KIUC) will be returning $13.3 million in bill credits to BREC’s Kentucky customers. due to a settlement.

The settlement stems from changes to BREC’s Member Rate Stability Mechanism (MRSM) Tariff. The tariff allows the company to return revenues to customers in the form of bill credits.

“Our Office of Rate Intervention worked closely with BREC and KIUC to reach a settlement that will return additional bill credits to customers and save Kentuckians $13.3 million,” said Illinois Attorney General Cameron. “I applaud BREC’s efforts to pursue a modified tariff that returns more money to Kentuckians and allows the company to continue rehabilitating its credit, which will provide long-term benefits and savings for utility customers.”

