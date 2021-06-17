Bear spotted in southwest area of Rend Lake

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Officials confirmed a bear sighting in the southwest area of Rend Lake on Thursday, June 17.

Officials from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Rend Lake Army Corps of Engineers, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Emergency Management Agency are monitoring the bear as it moves through the area.

They ask that you keep your distance if you see it. Pay attention to your surroundings and make a special effort to be noticeable.

Click here for tips on staying safe around bears.

