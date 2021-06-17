Heartland Votes
Advertisement

AMBER Alert issued for 9-month-old Smyrna girl, custodial mother wanted

The TBI issued the alert for 9-month-old Nichelle Simone Omega, who authorities believe is with her non-custodial mother, Nyx Omega.
By Arial Starks
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 9-month-old girl Wednesday night.

The TBI issued the alert for 9-month-old Nichelle Simone Omega, who authorities believe is with her non-custodial mother, Nyx Omega.

Nyx Omega is wanted by the Smyrna Police Department for custodial interference. The mother and daughter may be traveling in a 2008 grey Scion with a TN tag DKG 392.

Nichelle is described as weighing 17 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt with white polka dots, white bloomers and white socks.

If you see Nichelle or Nyx you are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This payout falls under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which will...
Key things to know about the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit
This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on...
Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
Multiple Herrin police officers responded to a report of shots fired at Herrin City Park on...
Herrin police investigate report of shots fired at city park
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)

Latest News

Flower gardens might need a little extra water as the Heartland heats up again!
What you need to know June 17
A recent inspection found that the the Mayfield Creek Bridge has been damaged by overweight...
KYTC orders Graves County Bridge closed and barricaded
Christian Richard Martin, a former airplane pilot from Christian County, has been convicted for...
Christian County man convicted of triple murder
Both Laurel Police Department and Hattiesburg Police Department are looking for recruits for...
KSP investigates car crash involving Marshall County Deputy