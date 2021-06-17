AG Schmitt, Gov. Parson send letter to Pres. Biden, DOJ on ‘federal overreach’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Governor Mike Parson sent a letter to President Joe Biden and the Department of Justice.

The letter is in response to the DOJ’s letter to them on Wednesday regarding the recently passed and signed Second Amendment Preservation Act.

The DOJ asked for clarification of the legislation.

In the letter, Schmitt and Parson argue that, under the Second and Tenth Amendments, the right to keep and bear arms is inalienable, and that Missouri has the right to refuse to enforce “unconstitutional infringements by the federal government.”

The letter stated, “Likewise, the Tenth Amendment directly limits the Federal Government’s ability to shift the balance of power within the federal system away from the States… the State of Missouri has every right under our system of government and the Tenth Amendment to place limitations on what state and local officials may do.”

They also noted the DOJ’s letter conflicts with their own policy toward “sanctuary cities.”

“On his first day in office, President Biden rescinded President Trump’s executive order that prohibited federal grant awards to sanctuary jurisdictions that refused to cooperate with the federal government to enforcement immigration laws. In April, the Office of Justice Programs reportedly repealed the Department of Justice’s policy that required recipients of a law enforcement grant to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as a condition of their funding… President Biden and the Department of Justice have decided to reward states and cities that refuse to cooperate with enforcing constitutional immigration laws that protect our citizens against foreign threats, but now they attack Missouri for refusing to cooperate with enforcing unconstitutional gun confiscation laws that put our citizens in danger and degrade their rights.”

