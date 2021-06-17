Heartland Votes
Advertisement

AG Schmitt, Gov. Parson send letter to Pres. Biden, DOJ on ‘federal overreach’

Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill 85 into law on June 14, establishing the Second...
Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill 85 into law on June 14, establishing the Second Amendment Preservation Act in Missouri.(Governor Mike Parson/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Governor Mike Parson sent a letter to President Joe Biden and the Department of Justice.

The letter is in response to the DOJ’s letter to them on Wednesday regarding the recently passed and signed Second Amendment Preservation Act.

The DOJ asked for clarification of the legislation.

In the letter, Schmitt and Parson argue that, under the Second and Tenth Amendments, the right to keep and bear arms is inalienable, and that Missouri has the right to refuse to enforce “unconstitutional infringements by the federal government.”

The letter stated, “Likewise, the Tenth Amendment directly limits the Federal Government’s ability to shift the balance of power within the federal system away from the States… the State of Missouri has every right under our system of government and the Tenth Amendment to place limitations on what state and local officials may do.”

They also noted the DOJ’s letter conflicts with their own policy toward “sanctuary cities.”

“On his first day in office, President Biden rescinded President Trump’s executive order that prohibited federal grant awards to sanctuary jurisdictions that refused to cooperate with the federal government to enforcement immigration laws. In April, the Office of Justice Programs reportedly repealed the Department of Justice’s policy that required recipients of a law enforcement grant to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as a condition of their funding… President Biden and the Department of Justice have decided to reward states and cities that refuse to cooperate with enforcing constitutional immigration laws that protect our citizens against foreign threats, but now they attack Missouri for refusing to cooperate with enforcing unconstitutional gun confiscation laws that put our citizens in danger and degrade their rights.”

You can click here to read the full letter.

We will reject any attempt by the federal government to circumvent the fundamental right Missourians have to keep and...

Posted by Governor Mike Parson on Thursday, June 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This payout falls under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which will...
Key things to know about the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit
This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on...
Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
Barbara Lohr served as mayor of Jackson, Mo. from 2007-2015.
Jackson’s first female mayor passes away
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
The Tennessee-Missouri Bridge opened in 1976
Tennessee-Missouri bridge experiences increased traffic after I-40 shutdown

Latest News

Starting July 1st, commercial and professional photographers and videographers will need a...
MDC offices closed June 18 for Juneteenth
The State of Illinois announced a new, $10 million vaccine lottery on Thursday, June 17.
Illinois announces new $10M vaccine lottery
Christian Richard Martin, a former airplane pilot from Christian County, has been convicted for...
Christian County man convicted of triple murder
Christian County man convicted of triple murder
Christian County man convicted of triple murder
Big Rivers Electric Corporation (BREC), and Kentucky Industrial Utilities Customers (KIUC) will...
Big Rivers Electric Corporation customers to receive $13.3 million in bill credits