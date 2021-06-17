Heartland Votes
Advertisement

4-H youth gear up for the Franklin County Fair

Franklin County 4-H youth are pictured at the 2019 fair.
Franklin County 4-H youth are pictured at the 2019 fair.(University of Illinois Extension)
By Amber Ruch
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - 4-H youth are excited for in-person events at the Franklin County Fair.

While displaying their projects, they will demonstrate the knowledge and skills they have gained throughout their time in 4-H.

4-H youth who raised beef, swine, sheep, goats, dairy and poultry for their annual projects can showcase them at the livestock show.

The following number of animals will be on display:

  • Goats - 160
  • Cattle - 130
  • Sheep - 25
  • Swine - 230

The Franklin County Fair will be at the Franklin County Fairgrounds, located south of Rend Lake College, with several other shows featured at the Franklin County Extension office on Route 15 in Benton.

A schedule of events includes:

July 6

  • 6:30 p.m. - Archery Show (Extreme Exigency, LLC, 9911 River Bend Rd., Benton, Ill.)

July 7

  • 6 p.m. - Clothing Show and Foods Show (Franklin Co. Extension Office)

July 8

  • 1 p.m. - Floriculture and Vegetable Gardening (Franklin Co. Extension Office)
  • 5 p.m. - Cat Show
  • 6 p.m. - Dog Show

July 9

  • 10 a.m. - Photography Show (Franklin Co. Extension Office)
  • 5 p.m. - Poultry Show
  • 6 p.m. - Rabbit Show

July 10

  • 9 a.m. - General Projects Show (public viewing from 4-6 p.m.)
  • 5 p.m. - Tractor Driving
  • 7 p.m. - Crops Show

July 11

  • 9 a.m. - Horse Show (Wildfire Ranch, 12761 Webb Hill Road, Ewing, Ill.)
  • 11 a.m. - Shotgun Show (Rend Lake College Trap Field)
  • 2 p.m. Rifle Show (Extreme Exigency, LLC, 9911 River Bend Road, Benton, Ill.)

July 12

  • 8 a.m. - Dairy Show
  • 8:15 a.m. - Sheep Show
  • 9 a.m. - Dairy Goat Show
  • 10 a.m. - Meat Goat and Pygmy Goat Show
    • Wethers (immediately following Goat Show)
  • 6 p.m. - Swine Show

July 13

  • 9 a.m. - Beef Show
  • 1 p.m. - Steer Show (or one hour after Beef Show)
  • 6 p.m. - Fun Night

July 14

  • 3:30-7 p.m. - 4-H BBQ
  • 6:30 p.m. - 4-H Auction

4-H members will have the opportunity to display their projects at the Illinois State Fair on August 14 in Springfield. All 4-H shows are open to the public and free to attend.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This payout falls under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which will...
Key things to know about the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit
This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on...
Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
Barbara Lohr served as mayor of Jackson, Mo. from 2007-2015.
Jackson’s first female mayor passes away
Multiple Herrin police officers responded to a report of shots fired at Herrin City Park on...
Herrin police investigate report of shots fired at city park
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)

Latest News

Steven Henson of Bonne Terre, Mo. reeled in a 3-pound, 14-ounce fish on the Mississippi River.
St. Francois Co. angler catches state record river carpsucker
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases on...
Bi-County Health Dept. reports 5 new COVID-19 cases
Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 6/17
Gov. Mike DeWine announced Ohio is lifting its state of emergency.
Ohio to lift state of emergency, nursing home orders