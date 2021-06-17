4-H youth gear up for the Franklin County Fair

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - 4-H youth are excited for in-person events at the Franklin County Fair.

While displaying their projects, they will demonstrate the knowledge and skills they have gained throughout their time in 4-H.

4-H youth who raised beef, swine, sheep, goats, dairy and poultry for their annual projects can showcase them at the livestock show.

The following number of animals will be on display:

Goats - 160

Cattle - 130

Sheep - 25

Swine - 230

The Franklin County Fair will be at the Franklin County Fairgrounds, located south of Rend Lake College, with several other shows featured at the Franklin County Extension office on Route 15 in Benton.

A schedule of events includes:

July 6

6:30 p.m. - Archery Show (Extreme Exigency, LLC, 9911 River Bend Rd., Benton, Ill.)

July 7

6 p.m. - Clothing Show and Foods Show (Franklin Co. Extension Office)

July 8

1 p.m. - Floriculture and Vegetable Gardening (Franklin Co. Extension Office)

5 p.m. - Cat Show

6 p.m. - Dog Show

July 9

10 a.m. - Photography Show (Franklin Co. Extension Office)

5 p.m. - Poultry Show

6 p.m. - Rabbit Show

July 10

9 a.m. - General Projects Show (public viewing from 4-6 p.m.)

5 p.m. - Tractor Driving

7 p.m. - Crops Show

July 11

9 a.m. - Horse Show (Wildfire Ranch, 12761 Webb Hill Road, Ewing, Ill.)

11 a.m. - Shotgun Show (Rend Lake College Trap Field)

2 p.m. Rifle Show (Extreme Exigency, LLC, 9911 River Bend Road, Benton, Ill.)

July 12

8 a.m. - Dairy Show

8:15 a.m. - Sheep Show

9 a.m. - Dairy Goat Show

10 a.m. - Meat Goat and Pygmy Goat Show Wethers (immediately following Goat Show)

6 p.m. - Swine Show

July 13

9 a.m. - Beef Show

1 p.m. - Steer Show (or one hour after Beef Show)

6 p.m. - Fun Night

July 14

3:30-7 p.m. - 4-H BBQ

6:30 p.m. - 4-H Auction

4-H members will have the opportunity to display their projects at the Illinois State Fair on August 14 in Springfield. All 4-H shows are open to the public and free to attend.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.