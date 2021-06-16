Heartland Votes
What you need to know June 16

A sunny afternoon in the Heartland!
A sunny afternoon in the Heartland!(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Marsha Heller
Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, June 16.

First Alert Weather

Wake-up temps are mild in the low-to-mid 60s.

Today there will be plenty of sunshine with a few cumulus clouds later in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Tonight, clear skies will again allow temps to drop into the low 60s and upper 50s in southern Illinois.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer with highs back in the low 90s by the afternoon.

It will also be more humid due to southerly winds.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week with heat index values in the mid 90s to low 100s.

Chances for isolated rain are possible this weekend, with higher chances starting off next week.

