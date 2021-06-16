What you need to know June 16
Good morning, it is Wednesday, June 16.
First Alert Weather
Wake-up temps are mild in the low-to-mid 60s.
Today there will be plenty of sunshine with a few cumulus clouds later in the afternoon.
Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s.
Tonight, clear skies will again allow temps to drop into the low 60s and upper 50s in southern Illinois.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer with highs back in the low 90s by the afternoon.
It will also be more humid due to southerly winds.
Friday will be the warmest day of the week with heat index values in the mid 90s to low 100s.
Chances for isolated rain are possible this weekend, with higher chances starting off next week.
Making headlines
- President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin are set to meet for their highly anticipated summit in the Swiss city of Geneva.
- A federal judge in Louisiana has ordered an end to the Biden administration’s suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water.
- Jack B. Weinstein, a former federal judge who earned a reputation as a tireless legal maverick while overseeing a series of landmark class-action lawsuits and sensational mob cases in New York City like that of the “Mafia Cops,” has died.
- The Senate has passed a bill that would make Juneteenth, or June 19th, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery.
- Nearly 150 cyclists spent the night in Cape Girardeau before heading out on their third day of the Big BAM ride across Missouri.
- Police say a kidnapping victim in northern Illinois was found safe in Peoria and the suspect is still on the run.
- A partnership involving multiple agencies is bringing a no-cost medical, dental and optical care to southern Illinois and southeast Missouri through June 21.
- Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary partnered with Riverside Regional Library on Tuesday to show children how to be responsible pet owners.
- The southbound on-ramp for Interstate 55 at Center Junction will be closed starting on Monday, June 21.
Trending web stories
- Several family members of a 14-year-old Memphis boy who died last year are facing indictments on first-degree felony murder charges.
- A healthcare assistant working on a COVID-19 ward in Alabama pleaded guilty in court earlier this month to using a dead patient’s bank card to buy snacks from a hospital vending machine.
- Visitors at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park in Reynolds County came to the rescue of a swimmer on Monday afternoon after he hit his head on a rock and nearly drowned.
