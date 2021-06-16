Heartland Votes
Advertisement

US ends strict Trump-era asylum rules for violence victims

Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in Washington, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.(Win McNamee | Win McNamee/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. government has put an end to two Trump administration policies that made it harder for Central American immigrants fleeing violence to qualify for asylum.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday that immigration judges should no longer follow the Trump-era rules that made it difficult for immigrants who faced domestic or gang violence to win asylum in the United States.

He said he was making the changes after President Joe Biden ordered his office and the Department of Homeland Security to draft rules addressing complex issues in immigration law about groups of people who should qualify for humanitarian protection.

The move could make it easier for Central American immigrants to win their cases in immigration court and was celebrated by immigrant advocates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashton Harper.
Suspect arrested after manhunt in southern Illinois
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
Governor Mike Parson signed HB 271 on Tuesday morning which will limit the powers of county...
Mo. Gov. Parson signs bill limiting powers of county health officials, bans vaccine passports
Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park in Reynolds County is one of Missouri's most popular state parks.
Swimmer nearly drowns at Johnson’s Shut-Ins, rescued by other park visitors
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy

Latest News

A look at the diverging diamond project at Center Junction on Wednesday, June 16.
Drone12: Diverging diamond project at Center Junction on 6/16
A look at the diverging diamond project at Center Junction on Wednesday, June 16.
I-55 southbound on-ramp to close at Center Junction
Detective Chappie Hunter with the San Diego Police Department has been fostering Chloe and has...
Chloe and Roxy's rescue
Stanley Crume, 29, of Cairo, is wanted in connection to a shots fired investigation from Sunday...
Paducah shooting suspect turns himself in