U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reopens beach at Table Rock Lake after new E. coli testing

Campbell Point sits along the White River Arm of Table Rock Lake.
Campbell Point sits along the White River Arm of Table Rock Lake (courtesy U.S. Army Corps of engineers).(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reopened a popular swimming beach on Table Rock Lake after new testing showed lower levels of E. coli.

The Stone County Health Department conducted testing at Campbell Point near Shell Knob in early June. The testing found a high level of E. coli. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed the beach on June 11.

Campbell Point sits along the White River Arm of Table Rock Lake.

