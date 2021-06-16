Heartland Votes
Saint Francis Health relaxes mask policy at all locations

By Marsha Heller
Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Heathcare System announced it is relaxing its mask policy for vaccinated individuals at all of its locations.

Vaccinated patients, visitors and health care workers will no longer be required to wear a mask or face coverings at the healthcare system facilities

Saint Francis made the announcement on Tuesday, June 15, which went into effect immediately.

In addition to relaxing the mask mandate, Saint Francis also ended its COVID-19 Incident Command (IC).

IC, an emergency management system, coordinated Saint Francis’ response to COVID-19 which involved leaders, physicians and frontline staff.

