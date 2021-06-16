Heartland Votes
Poplar Bluff Animal Control sees increase in animal dumpings

By Brooke Buckner
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff Animal Control Officer Dan St. Lawrence said this time of year, they always see an increase in the number of litters being dumped,both dogs and cats. And the problem’s easy to see. Just check out the shelter’s social media.

“These two were just picked up at McClain Park by a concerned citizen and they brought them to us,” Officer Dan St. Lawrence said.

“It happens at different times of the years but spring time and early into summer is when it hits us really hard,” St. Lawrence said.

Dan St. Lawrence calls it puppy and kitten season, the time of year when he finds a lot of dumped litters.

When the number of animals increase here at his shelter, so does the cost of care.

“The extra manpower that it takes for feeding and cleaning, sometimes there’s vet care and our city doesn’t have a lot of money to provide vet care so we really have to reach out to other entities for assistance with that,” he said.

St. Lawrence said he gets a lot of help from the community this time of year--with people actually taking video of litters being dumped and getting license plate numbers. He said if you’re caught dumping animals, you can be charged with a misdemeanor.

He also said social media is his biggest help when it comes to finding them new homes.

