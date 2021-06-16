Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Pinckneyville Community Hospital updates visitor guidelines

By Ashley Smith
Updated: 45 minutes ago
PINKCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Due to a decrease in COVID-19 cases in the region, the Pinckneyville Community Hospital updated their visitor guidelines on June 16.

While visitors will still have to follow CDC guidelines, and wear masks properly inside the hospital, the amount of visitors allowed has changed.

In the emergency department, two visitors may stay in the patient’s room for duration of visit, for children the visitors must be parents or guardians.

For inpatient units, adults may have two visitors at a time, during the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Children are allowed two parents or guardians.

End-of-life patients may have two visitors at a time. Toward finally moments, additional family may be allowed in.

Surgery patients may have two visitors in the waiting room only.

For outpatient diagnostic and therapy services, two visitors may accompany the patient but they must wait in designated waiting areas.

Patients with intellectual and/or developmental disability or cognitive impairments may have up to two support persons for outpatient services or surgery. If hospital stay is required, support persons may stay 24/7.

Approved visitors or support persons will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure.

Those who have any of the following symptoms or are not feeling well will not be allowed to visit:

  • Fever or chills
  • Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
  • Cough
  • Sore throat
  • Loss of sense of taste or smell
  • Exposure to a known COVID-19 person in the past 14 days
  • If the they had COVID-19 they may not come to the hospital until 14 days after onset of symptoms or positive COVID-19 test and are at least 24 hours fever free with improvement in symptoms.

