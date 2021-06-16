Heartland Votes
Oran library teaches children about horses

Oran Riverside Regional Library Branch Manager Tiffany Whitmore and her husband brought their...
Oran Riverside Regional Library Branch Manager Tiffany Whitmore and her husband brought their 3-year-old horse Cherokee to help them with the presentation.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Updated: 1 hour ago
ORAN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Oran Riverside Regional Library hosted the program “What is a Horse?” on Wednesday, June 16.

Oran Riverside Regional Library Branch Manager Tiffany Whitmore and her husband brought their 3-year-old horse Cherokee to help them with the presentation.

Many people in Oran ride their horses into town and Whitman noticed that it was something children seemed curious about, so she wanted to do something to help educate them about horses.

“A lot of people are either very curious or very scared of bigger animals and I’m hoping today that maybe they’ll learn a little bit about, you know, how actually gentle these animals are and how intelligent they are, and just some safety things too about them because they are big animals,” Whitmore said.

Some other topics covered included jobs that horses can do and learning about equipment used to care for horses.

One thing Whitmore wanted all people, but children especially, to understand is that horses have moods just like people do and some days are good and some are bad, so she hoped that people will remember to remain calm and understanding when interacting with horses.

“We always tell the children, ‘don’t ever stand behind a horse. Even if they know you’re there, they can still kick you,’ and it does happen,” she said. “We also teach them if you’re going to feed them a treat or something to put your hand out and not like grasped like this because they may accidentally nip your fingers by accident.”

For anyone who is interested in learning more about horses, Whitman encouraged them to visit the library to find resources on them, or to try to talk to Oran residents who ride their horses through town.

