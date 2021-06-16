Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Noble Park Pool in Paducah opens June 19

Paducah Parks & Recreation will open the Noble Park Pool for the 2021 season on Saturday, June...
Paducah Parks & Recreation will open the Noble Park Pool for the 2021 season on Saturday, June 19.(WIFR)
By Jessica Ladd
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Parks & Recreation will open the Noble Park Pool for the 2021 season on Saturday, June 19. 

The pool season is through August 8. 

The pool will be open Tuesday through Sunday for two swimming sessions per day: 12 p.m.-2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. 

Facial coverings are not required but will be available for those who wish to wear one.

There is a maximum capacity of 150 patrons per swim session. 

Patrons can reserve their time slot in advance by calling the Parks office at 270-444-8508.

Paducah Parks & Recreation is accepting registrations for swimming lessons at the Noble Park Pool.

Children must be at least four years old to participate. 

The June session is full with limited availability for the July sessions. 

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashton Harper.
Suspect arrested after manhunt in southern Illinois
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
Governor Mike Parson signed HB 271 on Tuesday morning which will limit the powers of county...
Mo. Gov. Parson signs bill limiting powers of county health officials, bans vaccine passports
Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park in Reynolds County is one of Missouri's most popular state parks.
Swimmer nearly drowns at Johnson’s Shut-Ins, rescued by other park visitors
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy

Latest News

Boil orders for the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)
Current boil water orders in the Heartland
Multiple Herrin police officers responded to a report of shots fired at Herrin City Park on...
Herrin police investigate report of shots fired at city park
Illinois Free Fishing Days will take place from June 18 through 21.
Free fishing days set for Fathers’ Day weekend at Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge
St. Francis Healthcare Center ends mask requirement
St. Francis Healthcare Center ends mask requirement
Oran Riverside Regional Library Branch Manager Tiffany Whitmore and her husband brought their...
Oran library teaches children about horses