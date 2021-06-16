Noble Park Pool in Paducah opens June 19

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Parks & Recreation will open the Noble Park Pool for the 2021 season on Saturday, June 19.

The pool season is through August 8.

The pool will be open Tuesday through Sunday for two swimming sessions per day: 12 p.m.-2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m.

Facial coverings are not required but will be available for those who wish to wear one.

There is a maximum capacity of 150 patrons per swim session.

Patrons can reserve their time slot in advance by calling the Parks office at 270-444-8508.

Paducah Parks & Recreation is accepting registrations for swimming lessons at the Noble Park Pool.

Children must be at least four years old to participate.

The June session is full with limited availability for the July sessions.

