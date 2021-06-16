Heartland Votes
MoDOT ahead of schedule at Center Junction in Cape Girardeau

MoDOT crews are now sitting at a month ahead of schedule as contractors are working on the...
MoDOT crews are now sitting at a month ahead of schedule as contractors are working on the reinforcement of the bridge deck for the northbound I-55 bridge.(Photo source; Don Frazier KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Updated: 14 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation is getting closer to finishing the diverging diamond project at Center Junction.

They are now sitting at a month ahead of schedule as contractors are working on the reinforcement of the bridge deck for the northbound I-55 bridge.

We talked to MoDOT’s Construction and Materials Engineer Jason Williams, who said the next big milestone will be the completion of the northbound bridge.

The contract completion for the entire project is scheduled for November 1; however, it could be sooner than that depending on weather.

“We’re pleased that the project is ahead of schedule at this point,” said MoDOT Construction and Materials Engineer Jason Williams. “We would like to open the project as soon as possible, obviously, because we’re as eager as anyone to eliminate the inconvenience of a construction work zone. This is like our second busiest interchange in the southeast district, so we’re eager to get it open for the traveling public.”

Next, the southbound on-ramp for I-55 at center junction will be closing starting at 5 a.m. on Monday, June 21 and will reopen around 6 p.m. on Friday, June 25.

