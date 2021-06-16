Heartland Votes
Millwork Products expands operations bringing new jobs to Paducah

Millwork Products, LLC in Paducah is expanding its operations and bringing new jobs to the city.
By Jessica Ladd
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Millwork Products, LLC in Paducah is expanding its operations and bringing new jobs to the city.

Starting from its original location in 1945 as Bass & Company, Millwork Products has become one of the region’s largest wholesale distributers of pre-hung doors and millwork.

Millwork Products in Paducah currently operates in a 95,000 square foot facility.

Robert K. Allen, President of Millwork Products says the demand for their products has increased and they don’t have the space at their current facility to increase production.

To solve these growth issues, the company is investing $1.5 million in a new 33,000 square foot building to house an additional production line and additional warehousing space.

Construction of the new facility should be completed later this year.

The new facility is anticipated to have a recurring $4.1 million annual economic impact on the local economy.

“The company has partnered with Greater Paducah Economic Development (GPED), and the Kentucky Business Investment (KBI) Program to make the expansion happen.” said Allen. “This is the 4th time we have expanded our company in the Paducah area. We are committed to this community and we take pride in our people, products, and the services we provide. We want to continue to grow our markets in the areas we service, along with the local economies. We have good paying jobs available and we encourage people to join our team.”

The company is planning to take on 15 new full-time employees.

