MDC to temporarily close Pickle Springs Natural Area

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will temporarily close Pickle Springs Natural Area in Ste. Genevieve so crews can renovate the parking lot.

The new design will help ease parking issues during peak usage times by doubling the number of available parking spaces.

Construction will include a one-way road, that is 560 feet long and 20 feet wide that will loop around back to Dorlac Road.

There will be 20 feet of angle parking spots every 12 feet on each side of the new parking area.

The new lot will be north of the current parking area.

The area will be closed from July 12 to August 20.

It will reopen on August 21.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.