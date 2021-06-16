Heartland Votes
Advertisement

MDC to temporarily close Pickle Springs Natural Area

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will temporarily close Pickle Springs Natural...
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will temporarily close Pickle Springs Natural Area in Ste. Genevieve so crews can renovate the parking lot.((Source: MDC))
By Jessica Ladd
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will temporarily close Pickle Springs Natural Area in Ste. Genevieve so crews can renovate the parking lot.

The new design will help ease parking issues during peak usage times by doubling the number of available parking spaces.

Construction will include a one-way road, that is 560 feet long and 20 feet wide that will loop around back to Dorlac Road.

There will be 20 feet of angle parking spots every 12 feet on each side of the new parking area.

The new lot will be north of the current parking area.

The area will be closed from July 12 to August 20.

It will reopen on August 21.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashton Harper.
Suspect arrested after manhunt in southern Illinois
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
Governor Mike Parson signed HB 271 on Tuesday morning which will limit the powers of county...
Mo. Gov. Parson signs bill limiting powers of county health officials, bans vaccine passports
Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park in Reynolds County is one of Missouri's most popular state parks.
Swimmer nearly drowns at Johnson’s Shut-Ins, rescued by other park visitors
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy

Latest News

Paducah Parks & Recreation will open the Noble Park Pool for the 2021 season on Saturday, June...
Noble Park Pool in Paducah opens June 19
Millwork Products, LLC in Paducah is expanding its operations and bringing new jobs to the city.
Millwork Products expands operations bringing new jobs to Paducah
Saint Francis Heathcare System announced on Tuesday that vaccinated staff, patients and...
Saint Francis Health relaxes mask policy at all locations
As COVID-19 restrictions ease, many Heartland cities are planning to hold Fourth of July...
Fourth of July celebrations in the Heartland