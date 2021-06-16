Juneteenth celebration scheduled for Saturday at One City in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Juneteenth celebration is geared to spread community awareness at an event on Saturday.

One City is partnering with Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri to bring it’s second Juneteenth celebration to Cape Girardeau where it anticipates hundreds of people to come together.

“We’re going to have over 25 local vendors here that will be displaying their products and services,” said One City’s Worklife and Community Coordinator Makenya Owens. “We’re going to have a food truck alley in the back, so we’ll have several different food vendors here as well. We will have a couple local organizations such as the NAACP that will be here celebrating with us.”

Owens also said they will have food, fun, games and music as well at the event.

They want to unite the community and spread awareness about this historic state holiday which commemorates the emancipation of slaves in the United States.

On a national level, the U.S. Senate just passed a bill on Tuesday in efforts to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

“That would be a great step for America to actually acknowledge the past, to build on the present and open that conversation and that dialogue so that we can have a better future as one whole America,” said Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri’s Director of Marketing Koreena Woodson.

“I think it would be a great step forward for our country,” Owens said. “Just for everyone to be able to acknowledge the history and our past and celebrate the opportunity really for everyone to be free and to have the same rights as individuals. So I think it would be huge for our country.”

The next steps would be a vote by the House of Representatives. If passed, then it is followed by the signature of President Biden to make it an official federal holiday.

Back in Cape Girardeau, the event is planned at One City in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, June 19, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“So it’s an awesome time to come on out and celebrate as a family, meet your neighbors, meet people from the community and have a great time,” Owens said.

