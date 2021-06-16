Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Jackson’s first female mayor passes away

Barbara Lohr served as mayor of Jackson, Mo. from 2007-2015.
Barbara Lohr served as mayor of Jackson, Mo. from 2007-2015.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The first female mayor in Jackson has passed away.

Barbara Lohr was a retired teacher when she was first elected in 2007. She remained mayor until 2015 when she was edged out by current Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs.

After that election, Lohr said she would not seek another city position, but would continue to serve the Jackson community as a volunteer.

She also said she was honored to serve as mayor for as long as she did.

An official with McCombs Funeral Home confirmed they are handling Lohr’s services, but they are currently incomplete.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashton Harper.
Suspect arrested after manhunt in southern Illinois
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
Governor Mike Parson signed HB 271 on Tuesday morning which will limit the powers of county...
Mo. Gov. Parson signs bill limiting powers of county health officials, bans vaccine passports
Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park in Reynolds County is one of Missouri's most popular state parks.
Swimmer nearly drowns at Johnson’s Shut-Ins, rescued by other park visitors
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy

Latest News

The Southeast Missouri (SEMO) Food Bank has started a virtual food drive program called Fenly....
SEMO Food Bank starts virtual food drive program
Due to a decrease in COVID-19 cases in the region, the Pinckneyville Community Hospital updated...
Pinckneyville Community Hospital updates visitor guidelines
The 37th annual Great Race will make scenic stops along 2,300 miles through several states....
2021 Great Race route announced, to make stop in Cape Girardeau
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed the first mosquitoes to test...
First mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Ill.