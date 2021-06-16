Jackson’s first female mayor passes away

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The first female mayor in Jackson has passed away.

Barbara Lohr was a retired teacher when she was first elected in 2007. She remained mayor until 2015 when she was edged out by current Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs.

After that election, Lohr said she would not seek another city position, but would continue to serve the Jackson community as a volunteer.

She also said she was honored to serve as mayor for as long as she did.

An official with McCombs Funeral Home confirmed they are handling Lohr’s services, but they are currently incomplete.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.