Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ill. Gov. Pritzker signs legislation making Juneteenth official state holiday

Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation on Wednesday, June 16 making Juneteenth an official...
Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation on Wednesday, June 16 making Juneteenth an official state holiday.( | John Berry/Speaker's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation on Wednesday, June 16 making Juneteenth an official state holiday.

It brings me exceptional pride to sign into law the declaration of Juneteenth as a formal state holiday in Illinois,...

Posted by Governor JB Pritzker on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Juneteenth will be recognized as National Freedom Day in Illinois. It commemorates the abolition of slavery throughout the United States and its territories in 1865.

House Bill 3922 will go into effect on January 1, 2022.

The legislation clarifies that Juneteenth will be a paid holiday for state workers and public education professionals when June 19 falls on a weekday. Because June 19 falls on a Sunday in 2022, the first paid state holiday for Juneteenth will be in 2023.

“Just as Illinois led the nation as the first state to ratify the Thirteenth Amendment, in 2021, we are leading the nation in tackling structural racism head on thanks to the guiding vision of Leader Lightford, Representative Ford, Speaker Welch and the entire Illinois Legislative Black Caucus,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “It brings me exceptional pride to sign into law the declaration of Juneteenth as a formal state holiday in Illinois, making us one of the few states in the nation to give it the full status it deserves.”

Illinois will recognize Juneteenth throughout the state, lowering all flags covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act to half-staff on Saturday, June 19. In addition, moving forward, a Juneteenth flag will fly over the State Capitol in Springfield.

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will display the Emancipation Proclamation through July 6. In addition, the Illinois State Museum will showcase art celebrating Black lives through their Noir Art Exhibition.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashton Harper.
Suspect arrested after manhunt in southern Illinois
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
Governor Mike Parson signed HB 271 on Tuesday morning which will limit the powers of county...
Mo. Gov. Parson signs bill limiting powers of county health officials, bans vaccine passports
Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park in Reynolds County is one of Missouri's most popular state parks.
Swimmer nearly drowns at Johnson’s Shut-Ins, rescued by other park visitors
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy

Latest News

A look at the diverging diamond project at Center Junction on Wednesday, June 16.
Drone12: Diverging diamond project at Center Junction on 6/16
A look at the diverging diamond project at Center Junction on Wednesday, June 16.
I-55 southbound on-ramp to close at Center Junction
Stanley Crume, 29, of Cairo, is wanted in connection to a shots fired investigation from Sunday...
Paducah shooting suspect turns himself in
Campbell Point sits along the White River Arm of Table Rock Lake (courtesy U.S. Army Corps of...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reopens beach at Table Rock Lake after new E. coli testing