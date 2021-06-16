Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Hours after 4 killed in Chicago, 5 more hurt in shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Five people standing outside on Chicago’s West Side were shot in a violent end to a day that began with a mass shooting on the city’s South Side that left four people dead and four more injured, police said.

Four men and one woman were shot about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday near Garfield Park, possibly “by multiple offenders,” police said. They were rushed to area hospitals, where a 38-year-old man was listed in critical condition while the others were listed in good condition.

The shooting came about 16 hours after three women and a man were fatally shot and four other people suffered gunshot wounds inside a house on the South Side.

Police have not made any arrests in either shooting, nor have they made arrests in the death of a 16-year-old boy who was shot Tuesday night in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood. Police said a gunman opened fire on him and a 20-year-old man who was critically injured.

Those and other shootings added to a growing roster of people who have been shot in the city and around the United States. Several mass shootings over the weekend stoked concerns about a spike in U.S. gun violence heading into the summer, as coronavirus restrictions ease and more people are free to socialize.

Chicago, which saw a dramatic spike in the number of homicides in 2020, is on a pace to eclipse that year’s total. Even before the latest shootings, according to the police department’s statistics, there were 282 homicides as of Sunday compared with 269 for the same period in 2020.

A database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University that tracks mass killings — defined as four or more dead, not including the perpetrator — shows Tuesday’s shooting in Chicago was the 18th mass killing, of which 17 were shootings, so far this year in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashton Harper.
Suspect arrested after manhunt in southern Illinois
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
Governor Mike Parson signed HB 271 on Tuesday morning which will limit the powers of county...
Mo. Gov. Parson signs bill limiting powers of county health officials, bans vaccine passports
Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park in Reynolds County is one of Missouri's most popular state parks.
Swimmer nearly drowns at Johnson’s Shut-Ins, rescued by other park visitors
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy

Latest News

struggling borrowers hoping for at least some cancellation before payments restart may need to...
Can student loan forgiveness still happen?
Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 6/16
The Bi-County Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, June 16.
Bi-County Health Dept. reports 8 new COVID-19 cases
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their summit in Geneva,...
‘Two great powers’: Biden, Putin plunge into hours of talks