The heat is building back into the Heartland.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Grant Dade
Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. The heat is beginning to build back into the region as much of the area saw low 90s today. With the relativity drier air in place, temperatures will fall through the 70s after sunset. Lows by morning will range from near 60 far north to the upper 60s far south.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot across the Heartland. There is a slight chance a thunderstorm complex will move across our far western counties during the first half of the day. Most areas however will remain dry with highs reaching the lower to middle 90s.

