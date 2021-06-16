Heartland Votes
Advertisement

The heat and humidity build back into the Heartland

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Updated: 1 hour ago
It will be another hot afternoon and evening across the area today, with some slightly stickier conditions compared to Tuesday’s forecast. Highs today will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s in most areas. Tonight will be mainly clear with lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s again on Thursday. There could be some scattered showers and thunderstorms, but many areas will remain dry. Friday will be the hottest day, with mid to upper 90s likely.

