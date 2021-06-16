Free fishing days set for Fathers’ Day weekend at Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Illinois Free Fishing Days will take place from June 18 through 21.

During this four-day celebration of fishing in Illinois, anglers can fish without purchasing a fishing license, salmon stamp or inland trout stamp.

Also, during this time period, Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge will not require entrance fees for anyone visiting the refuge.

For more information call 618-998-5950 or click here.

