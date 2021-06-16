Carbondale Woodlawn cemetery in need of repairs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale is taking steps to repair headstones damaged by vandals at the historic Woodlawn Cemetery

“With many of those headstones, we can’t read what’s on it anymore,” said Roni LeForge, Public Relations Officer for the City of Carbondale.

Many of the headstones at Woodlawn date back 1800s

“People in Carbondale take a lot of pride in Woodlawn cemetery because this was the location of the first Memorial Day service in Illinois and one of the first in the nation which happened in April of 1866,” LeForge said.

Damage to the headstones occurred in early spring of 2020.

“It appears that someone came out here and damaged or kicked over several headstones out here,” said LeForge.

The most affordable way to make those repairs is to use bands re-assemble the broken headstones.

“If their broken down in place you can lay them over and cement them in concrete or the other option is to completely replace the headstone with a marble type,” LeForge said.

Word of the vandalism got the attention of community members. Scott Thorne made a donation to the city to help with the restoration to the historic cemetery. “The donation is not nearly enough to help with the repairs but it is something,” Thorne, said.

“We want to keep the historic look of Woodlawn cemetery; we take a lot of pride in what we have here, and we just want to be good stewards of this property and make sure that all of the people who are buried here are honored,” LeForge said.

The City of Carbondale has the funds set-aside to pay for the repairs, but the city welcomes anyone who wants to make a donation.

