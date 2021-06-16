Heartland Votes
Baseball games resume at Herrin, Ill. park after shots fired night before

A Herrin police officer patrols Herrin Community Park on Wednesday afternoon.
A Herrin police officer patrols Herrin Community Park on Wednesday afternoon.
By Colin Baillie
Updated: 13 minutes ago
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A night filled with little league baseball on Tuesday evening ended in chaos as shots were reportedly fired inside Herrin Community Park.

Following the report, all games were postponed or canceled and the park was closed.

Baseball games were back on Wednesday night inside the park.

Two people we talked to said they both still feel safe coming to the park.

“It’s just crazy to believe,” said Noah Jarvis, employee at the Herrin Pool and park regular.

On Tuesday, he said he was working at the pool and did not find out what happened until his friends told him.

“We had like over 200 people show up,” he said. “And whenever I was leaving, there was like two baseball games playing and then I got word from my friends that a shooting happens, just over here on the east side.”

Herrin police found two firearms and shell casings. Investigators say shots came from “unknown suspects.” So far, no arrests have been made, but police have identified persons of interest.

As the crowds, return police will be more visible in the park.

Herrin Park District employee John Michael Connell said in the eight years he has worked at the park, “First time since I’ve been here. We’ve never had a shooting before.”

Connell said at first it was scary.

“‘Cause people were calling me asking if I was alright because they know I stay out here a lot of times to 6-7 o clock,” he explained.

He said a security guard is typically at the park from April to October.

Today, he’s comfortable returning to the park.

“I wasn’t worried to come to work,” he said. “I come to work as usual, like I said, we had all of our walkers who come in the morning.”

As for Jarvis, he said he felt the same going back to the park on Wednesday.

“I feel 100 percent safe,” he said. “Even after what happened last night, me and my friends always come here. Like this is our go-to place because it’s safe, it’s nice, it’s a super nice environment.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the park commissioner said that all video cameras inside the park and facing the exterior were being reviewed by the police department.

The investigation is on going.

