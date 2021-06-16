Heartland Votes
Another Sunny & Warm Day

Heating up even more at the end of the week....
By Lisa Michaels
Updated: 34 minutes ago
A few clouds outside this morning with temperatures having lows in the low to mid 60s for most areas by sunrise. It will be another sunny and warm day ahead with a few cumulus clouds entering by the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid and upper 80s again today.

Tonight, clear skies will lead to temperatures dropping back into the low 60s and upper 50s in southern Illinois. Mostly sunny on Thursday and slightly warmer with highs back in the low 90s by the afternoon. Southerly winds will make it feel more humid. Friday will be the warmest day of the week with heat index values in the mid 90s and low 100s.

Isolated chances of rain and storms are likely this weekend with higher chances starting off next week. Extended forecasts show another slightly cooldown in the mid 80s next week too.

-Lisa

