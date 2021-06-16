Heartland Votes
Nearly 2 dozen guns reported stolen from Bass Pro semi-trailer

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for the suspects involved in a semi-trailer theft Monday morning that resulted in nearly two dozen stolen firearms.

Officers responded to the reported theft at Bass Pro Shop on Macon Road around 6 a.m. where they saw surveillance video of three vehicles used during the incident, according to MPD.

The vehicles seen on the scene include a 2013 Silver Kia Sorento, an unknown light brown or gold sedan and a silver Infiniti G35. No other suspect descriptions are available at this time.

The department says two assault rifles, two hunting rifles and 19 semi-automatic shotguns were stolen.

MPD, FBI and ATF are working on a joint investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Theft From Semi-Trailer Bass Pro 6140 MaconRd Report #2106005583ME MEMPHIS, TN – On June 14, 2021, at 6:00 am, MPD responded to a theft from Semi-trailer at 6041 Macon Road (Bass Pro Shop). Bass Pro Shop was able to locate video of the (3) three vehicles used during the theft. 23 Long Guns were stolen; 2 Assault Rifles, 2 Hunting Rifles, and 19 Semi-Auto Shotguns. All stolen firearms have been entered into NCIC. The Memphis Police Department, FBI, and ATF are jointly investigating this case. Additional information is requested to help identify the suspects. No suspect description is available. The three suspect vehicles are described below. #1:) 2013 Silver Kia Sorento #2:) Unknown Light Brown or Gold Sedan #3:) Silver Infiniti G35 (unknown year) No arrests have been made at this point, and additional information is being requested. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc. About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. Our purpose is to create and maintain public safety in the city of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

