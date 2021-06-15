What you need to know June 15
First Alert Weather
A weak cold front moving through the Heartland this morning will keep temperatures cooler for the next couple of days.
Wake-up temperatures will range in the upper 50s in our northern counties and in the low 70s further south.
Northeasterly winds will bring drier air behind the front through the day which will make it feel very comfortable with high temps ranging in the mid-to-upper 80s.
This afternoon will be sunny with a few cumulus clouds.
Tonight, temperatures will drop into the low-to-mid 60s.
Wednesday will be another cooler day with highs in the mid 80s.
Winds returning out of the south near the end of the week will push temperatures back into the 90s with more humidity.
Isolated storms are possible over the weekend and will likely continue into the beginning of next week.
Making headlines
- Governor Mike Parson is set to sign a bill today that will limit the powers of county health officials.
- The U.S. has reached a somber benchmark in the coronavirus pandemic: 600,000 lives lost to COVID-19.
- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene apologized Monday for affronting people with recent comments comparing the required wearing of safety masks in the House to the horrors of the Holocaust.
- Du Quoin was awarded a $4 million grant to help with economic development.
- Robinson Transport in Carbondale is on the hunt for more drivers ahead of the upcoming school year.
- The City of Marion released blueprints for potential future entertainment options at the Illinois Center Mall.
- Police say they have made a second arrest in a weekend shooting that killed a man and left more than a dozen more people wounded after gunfire rang out on in a busy, downtown Austin entertainment district.
- A new federal intelligence report warns that adherents of QAnon could target Democrats and other political opponents for more violence as the movement’s false prophecies increasingly fail to come true.
- The second named storm of this year’s hurricane season, Tropical Storm Bill, has formed far off the North Carolina coast.
- U.S. health officials Monday announced a one-year ban on bringing in dogs from more than 100 countries where rabies is still a problem.
- One firefighter was injured and several fire crews are at the scene of a massive fire at Chemtool on in Rockton, Illinois Monday morning.
Trending web stories
- A man who lost his wife and 1-year-old son after a car accident in Kentucky last week is clinging to hope as his son’s organs are saving the lives of dozens of children.
- What started as an act of spite after a father paid his final child support with 80,000 pennies has triggered a domino effect of kindness worldwide.
- Hundreds are defending a Michigan high school teacher after he posted pictures of himself wearing make-up on social media.
