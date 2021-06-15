Heartland Votes
What you need to know June 15

Viewer James Gullage captured this snapshot of a bird sitting on her nest in Humbolt, Tenn.
By Marsha Heller
Updated: 31 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, June 15.

First Alert Weather

A weak cold front moving through the Heartland this morning will keep temperatures cooler for the next couple of days.

Wake-up temperatures will range in the upper 50s in our northern counties and in the low 70s further south.

Northeasterly winds will bring drier air behind the front through the day which will make it feel very comfortable with high temps ranging in the mid-to-upper 80s.

This afternoon will be sunny with a few cumulus clouds.

Tonight, temperatures will drop into the low-to-mid 60s.

Wednesday will be another cooler day with highs in the mid 80s.

Winds returning out of the south near the end of the week will push temperatures back into the 90s with more humidity.

Isolated storms are possible over the weekend and will likely continue into the beginning of next week.

Making headlines

