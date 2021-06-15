Union Co. Sheriff to retire in August

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel announced he plans to retire on August 2.

He has served in law enforcement for 34 years.

Harvel says this was not an easy decision to make.

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the Police and Criminal Justice Reform Bill (HB3653) into law in February and it will go into effect on July 1.

Harvel said he does not agree with certain aspects of the new law and it is the reason for his sudden retirement.

“I feel these changes will greatly effect policing in the future and impede my ability to preform my duties as Sheriff,” Harvel said in a recent press release.

Harvel says he is so thankful to have had the opportunity to serve as Sheriff.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.