Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Swimmer nearly drowns at Johnson’s Shut-Ins, rescued by other park visitors

Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park in Reynolds County is one of Missouri's most popular state parks.
Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park in Reynolds County is one of Missouri's most popular state parks.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Visitors at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park in Reynolds County came to the rescue of a swimmer on Monday afternoon, June 14.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), 19-year-old Tama Keawena was swimming in the Black River at the park at approximately 2:30 p.m. when he hit his head on a rock.

Keawena was knocked unconscious and went under the water.

MSHP said Keawena nearly drowned, but some nearby individuals came to his rescue and conducted CPR until emergency crews arrived.

The swimmer was transported by ambulance to an Iron County medical center for treatment.

MSHP said he suffered moderate injuries.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Peru, Illinois say this large, white SUV was involved in a kidnapping in northern...
Teen kidnapped in northern Ill.
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
One person was killed during a crash in Cape Girardeau County on Saturday.
Deadly crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
Emergency crews rushed to Holland Lake, near Doniphan, on Friday afternoon, June 11.
Butler Co. man drowns after boat takes on water
As more visitors flock to the city and new COVID-19 virus variants are being discovered,...
Branson considered “hot spot” tourist destination, health officials concerned as new COVID-19 variants emerge

Latest News

Viewer James Gullage captured this snapshot of a bird sitting on her nest in Humbolt, Tenn.
What you need to know June 15
New Entertainment options potentially coming to the Illinois Centre Mall.
Blue prints released for potential entertainment options at Illinois Center Mall
First 50-K offers 50-thousand dollar grants to tech start-ups from across the country.
City of Cape Girardeau and business leaders support First 50K program
The City of Du Quoin, Illinois was awarded a $4 million grant.
Du Quoin receives $4M grant to help with economic development