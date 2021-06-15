Swimmer nearly drowns at Johnson’s Shut-Ins, rescued by other park visitors

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Visitors at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park in Reynolds County came to the rescue of a swimmer on Monday afternoon, June 14.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), 19-year-old Tama Keawena was swimming in the Black River at the park at approximately 2:30 p.m. when he hit his head on a rock.

Keawena was knocked unconscious and went under the water.

MSHP said Keawena nearly drowned, but some nearby individuals came to his rescue and conducted CPR until emergency crews arrived.

The swimmer was transported by ambulance to an Iron County medical center for treatment.

MSHP said he suffered moderate injuries.

