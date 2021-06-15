Heartland Votes
Suspect arrested after manhunt in southern Illinois

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WABASH CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A man has been arrested overnight after a manhunt in southern Illinois.

State police issued a safety bulletin Monday afternoon for a stolen car and an aggravated battery with a gun that happened in White County.

Officials say the car was last seen in the Grayville area, and the suspect was thought to have a shotgun.

Just 15 minutes later, Mt. Carmel Police say they spotted the car and tried to pull it over on North 1400 Boulevard.

Police chased it to a home on Noth 2270 Boulevard.

Authorities say the driver ran.

After a manhunt, the suspect, 27-year-old Ashton Harper of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, was found by state police in Lawrence County.

He was wanted on a warrant out of Wayne County and faces charges in Mt. Carmel that are related to this incident.

He’s now in Wabash County Jail.

Officials say they expect more charges.

