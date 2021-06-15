Heartland Votes
Super Splash Park in Carbondale to temporarily close some amenities

By Jessica Ladd
Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Park District and Midwest Pools Management Service announced Monday, June 14, that some of Super Splash Park’s amenities such as the Leisure Pool, Lazy River, and Water Slide will temporarily close for cleaning.

Broken glass was discovered in the leisure pool.

The three amenities use the same water system, so they will all need to be treated.

Standard protocol for broken glass or dangerous objects found in the water calls for the water to be drained completely, then thorough cleaning of the empty pool and refilling of the water.

Then the water will be treated and tested to make sure everything is safe for all guests.

The maintenance and cleaning are expected to take a few days or more.

Staff was able to identify that the broken glass was from a pair of glass goggles that a patron must have brought into the park.

Concessions and the deep pool, which includes the diving area and lap lanes, will be open as usual.

Learn to swim classes and shallow water fitness classes will resume when the leisure pool is restored.

