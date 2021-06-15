Heartland Votes
Slightly Cooler & More Comfortable Today

Warming up again near the end of the week....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Lisa Michaels
Updated: 45 minutes ago
Some light clouds will be in the sky during the pre-dawn hours ahead of a weak cold front moving through. The largest impact area during the morning will be southern Illinois and northern portions of southeast Missouri where temperatures are in the upper 50s. Southern areas of the Heartland will stay in the low 70s starting the day. Northeasterly winds will bring drier air behind the front through the day today making it feel very comfortable. Sunny skies will be the primary sky condition with a few cumulus clouds during the afternoon. High temperatures will range in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the low/mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be another cooler day, compared to what we had, in the mid 80s. Winds returning out of the south near the end of the week will bring temperatures back into the 90s with humid conditions arriving again.

Isolated storms are possible over the weekend and are likely to continue into the beginning of next week ahead of a frontal system.

-Lisa

