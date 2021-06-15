Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Our dry stretch of weather continues

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The rest of the afternoon and evening will be warm, but not too humid. In fact, it looks like a great evening across the Heartland as temperatures drop. Tonight will be dry and clear, with lows dropping into the lower 60s. Wednesday will be a little hotter, but still mainly dry with high in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Friday will be the hottest day in the near future. Highs will climb back into the mid 90s in most areas. Scattered showers and thunderstorm expected over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Peru, Illinois say this large, white SUV was involved in a kidnapping in northern...
Teen kidnapped in northern Ill.
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
One person was killed during a crash in Cape Girardeau County on Saturday.
Deadly crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
Emergency crews rushed to Holland Lake, near Doniphan, on Friday afternoon, June 11.
Butler Co. man drowns after boat takes on water
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 6/15.
First Alert noon forecast 6/15
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Slightly Cooler & More Comfortable Today
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 6/15
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 6/15
First Alert Weather 10 p.m. 6/14
First Alert Weather 10 p.m. 6/14