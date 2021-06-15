New mural created to show unity in McCracken Co.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) -A Heartland County in western Kentucky has made a bold statement with a new mural on the town’s water tower.

“With what’s going on here in our country right now, that we put something up that shows unity within our community,” said Stephen Ervin.

Ervin is the Community Development Project manager.

He says the mural’s design of a black and white hand shaking in front of a flag is the representation of what McCracken County stands for.

“When people are driving down the interstate, I think that location was chosen to show that McCracken County wants to have unity. The judge looked for a prominent location within our community and he chose a location right on interstate 24 at exit 16,” he said.

Highway 24 separates the racially united mural that’s painted on the side of the water tower and the Confederate Park that represents it’s humble beginnings.

The city is aiming to move past that dark past but also preserve its confederate history, all while showcasing its united future.

“It’s just making a statement on behalf of the county that we are unified with black and white race in our community,” he said.

Judge Executive Craig Clymer says McCracken County doesn’t want to be a part of systemic racism which is why he strategically placed the mural across from the Confederate Park.

“The confederate flags being along the interstate sends a message to a lot of people. They can see that as being a racist message, racist speech. And I feel like our community needs to speak back that we are not a racist community,” said Clymer.

With the mural being Judge Clymer’s idea, he says so far, feedback has been very positive.

“About 95 percent of what I hear is very positive and congratulating us on taking that position,” he said.

The three-month long project was completed Tuesday morning and cost approximately $36,000.

It was completely paid for by the community’s generous donations.

